Noida Airport being developed with aspirations to make it a transit hub of Asia Pacific: UP govt

Noida, Jun 12 (PTI) The Noida International Airport is being developed with aspirations to turn it into a world-class civil aviation facility and a transit hub of the Asia Pacific, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

The airport is being developed on the model of Zurich Airport in Switzerland with passenger and flight handling capabilities being enhanced to the world-class level, the state government said in a statement.

The greenfield airport is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, some 75 km off Delhi, and will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region besides Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Notably, the Noida International Airport at Jewar is being developed as the country's first transit hub with aspirations to develop it into an Asia Pacific transit hub, a first for India," the statement said.

The government has accelerated the processes of issuing licences, operations and management, and for the appointment of staff and consultants at the airport through e-tendering process.

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), which is responsible for completing the development and operations of the airport along with local industrial development authorities, is expediting various projects, including the development of basic infrastructure around the facility.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is working on to ensure the development of the airport as per the standards of Uttar Pradesh and the central government.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the Swiss firm which won the concessionaire contract for the public-private partnership project.

NIAL and local industrial development authorities are seeking applications through Request for Proposal (RFP) and Request for Quotation (RFQ) from various enterprises to complete the development projects, according to the statement.

"A detailed action plan has been swiftly implemented in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for the comprehensive development of the Jewar Airport," it said.

The government said RFPs have been issued to complete the licensing process for setting up electric vehicle charging stations.

Besides, applications are also being sought to hire personnel for electrical maintenance and canteen management as well as for issuing licence for the design, development, commissioning, financing, and operation of fuel stations at the airport, it added.

At present, construction work is underway for the first phase of the airport development in over 1,300 hectares area. The entire airport is envisaged to be developed in 5,000 hectares in four phases. PTI KIS HVA