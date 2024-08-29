Noida airport operator YIAPL expects to apply for aerodrome license in Dec

Noida, Aug 29 (PTI) The Noida International Airport operator YIAPL expects to apply for an aerodrome license in December after validation flights, a senior official said on Thursday.

The commercial operations at the airport are scheduled to begin by the end of April 2025.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the Noida International Airport.

The calibration flights for the Instrument Landing System (ILS) are expected to take place in September and October, YIAPL Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said.

These flights are conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In December, the validation flights for approach and departure procedures will be operated by a private carrier, Jain told reporters at the airport project site.

Once these flights are completed successfully, then the operator will apply for the aerodrome license in December, Jain said.

Aerodrome license is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Under the flight validation process, the assessment is done in an equipped aircraft and ensures the procedure meets safety and other aspects.

In June, Noida International Airport said commercial operations are expected to start by April 2025 amid construction delays.

Earlier, flight operations were to start at the airport from September 2024.

In the first phase, the airport will have one runway, one terminal and a passenger handling capacity of 12 million. PTI RAM DR