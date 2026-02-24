Noida Airport ties up with Mann Fleet Partners for ground transportation solutions

Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) Noida International Airport (NIA) on Tuesday announced the selection of Mann Fleet Partners Limited as its mobility services partner to provide comprehensive ground transportation solutions for passengers.

The airport said in a statement that the partnership aims to ensure seamless and efficient connectivity to and from the upcoming airport through a range of integrated transport services.

The contract includes rental car services, premium pick-up and drop-off facilities at arrival and departure kerbs to minimise walking distances, and the operation, management and maintenance of bus shuttle services within the airport campus.

The partnership will also facilitate connectivity between the airport and key regional points such as Pari Chowk, Botanical Garden and Greater Noida West, with additional routes to be planned in the future.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, NIA, said seamless and efficient ground transportation is fundamental to delivering a world-class passenger experience.

"This partnership with Mann Fleet Partners Limited is another step towards our dedication to providing diverse, reliable and high-quality mobility solutions. This collaboration will ensure that every journey to and from NIA is convenient and hassle-free for all our customers and employees," he said.

Amrit Mann, Managing Director, Mann Fleet Partners Limited, said the airport represents the future of Indian aviation and is poised to emerge as one of the leading airports globally.

"With India's largest premium mobility fleet and proven expertise in large-scale operations, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable, efficient and safe, high-quality ground transportation. Our objective is to build a scalable, customer-centric mobility ecosystem that enhances the passenger experience and supports NIA's long-term growth," he said.

The airport said the new mobility services will enhance ground connectivity, building on recently signed agreements with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, Haryana Roadways and Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

The integrated transport framework is aimed at ensuring smooth regional access to the airport once it becomes operational.

The Noida International Airport, coming up in Jewar under a public-private partnership model, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase spans around 1,300 hectares with one runway and a terminal building.

Once completed across four phases, it will cover nearly 5,000 hectares, making it India's largest airport in terms of area.

Passenger operations, which were initially scheduled for September 2024, are expected to begin in the near future, though the government has not yet announced a revised inauguration schedule. PTI CORR KIS HVA