Noida airport ties up with TFS to set up 'world-class' lounge, food outlets

Noida, Mar 6 (PTI) The Noida International Airport on Wednesday announced a partnership with Travel Food Services Private Limited (TFS) for setting up a "world-class" lounge as well as multi-cuisine food and beverage outlets at the airport.

The airport, located some 75 km off Delhi in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to begin flight operations by the end of this year.

In a statement, the airport said customers can look forward to an exciting culinary experience, with a comprehensive range of specially-curated options that evoke a sense of place, celebrating the diverse and rich culinary traditions of the region.

"These outlets will provide an aspirational yet affordable dining experience, offering a sense of novelty and freshness," the airport said.

"The lounges will offer an exceptional experience with live interactive food stations, a wide range of buffet options, an experiential cocktail bar, and a spa for relaxation services. The interiors will convey sophistication, warmth, and elegance, providing a haven of comfort amidst busy travel schedules," it said.

The lounge will also have a 'Luxury Zone' to offer exclusive amenities to the passengers, it added.

Noida International Airport's CEO Christoph Schnellmann said, "Our partnership with TFS underscores the commitment to providing exceptional hospitality to passengers, elevating the overall travel experience." TFS's Executive Director Varun Kapur said the company's approach aims to draw on the rich legacy, as well as reflect the aspirations of this culturally rich and vibrant region, providing a truly immersive experience for the passengers.

"Recognizing the discerning palate of Indian travellers, we have curated a blend of renowned international brands and beloved local favourites to enhance the culinary landscape of NIA," Kapur said.

TFS manages over 380 quick service restaurants, bars, and F&B outlets spread across travel hubs in 19 cities, according to the statement.

It also manages and operates 27 airport lounges globally.

Founded by one of India's leading hospitality players K Hospitality Corp, and partnered with SSP Group, UK, TFS has major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, it added. PTI KIS HVA