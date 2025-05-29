Noida airport ties up with Uber to offer services from its premises

Mumbai: Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday announced a partnership with ride-hailing platform Uber to offer mobility solutions for passengers directly from the airport premises.

With the strategic collaboration, Uber will operate dedicated pick-up zones and on-ground assistance besides exclusive parking spaces for its driver partners, NIA said.

The tie-up will enable customer availing Uber services at the Noida International Airport real-time ride tracking and estimated arrival times via the mobile app, cashless payment options for added convenience, among others, the airport operator said.

"The availability of app-based taxi services like Uber is a key step in ensuring that travellers have access to convenient, reliable and safe last-mile transport options," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport.

In addition to app-based taxis, the airport will offer a wide range of connectivity options to suit every traveller's needs, NIA said.

“Our collaboration reflects our commitment to ensuring smooth and comfortable last-mile connectivity, backed by dedicated on-ground support and an effortless booking experience via the Uber app," said Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia.