Noida DND Flyway announces 2nd phase of upgradation programme

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) on Tuesday announced the second phase of the upgradation programme for road and certain associated facilities on the DND Flyway with an outlay of Rs 6 crore.

The decision to undertake the maintenance initiative was approved by the board in its meeting earlier, NTBCL said in a statement.

According to the statement, the first phase programme addressed nearly 60 per cent of the carriageway requiring attention, including upgradation of electric works and lighting.

The second phase programme will focus on, among other works, micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection and associated infrastructure works required to ensure continued safety, smooth mobility, and long-term durability of one of the NCR’s most critical transport corridors, it said.

The work is expected to be completed by January 2026 and may cause some inconvenience in certain parts of the flyway while the second phase upgradation programme is being implemented, it added.

The company reiterated that it has not earned windfall profits, as often alleged, pointing to outstanding debt of over Rs 67 crore (as of 2018, prior to the moratorium) and continued erosion of net worth during the early years.

The DND Flyway, connecting Delhi and Noida, has been a landmark infrastructure project for the National Capital Region, with over two lakh daily commuters relying on its seamless connectivity.