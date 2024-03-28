Noida International Airport awards contract to HMSHost India to build, operate restaurants, cafes

Noida, Mar 28 (PTI) Noida International Airport on Thursday said it has awarded a contract to HMSHost India for building and operating restaurants, cafes, and other food outlets at the upcoming Jewar airport.

Advertisment

HMSHost India is a subsidiary of Avolta AG, a global travel experience player with operations in 75 countries and 1,200 locations and 5,500 points of sale across the three segments -- F&B (food & beverage), duty-free and convenience.

This is the second F&B contract awarded by Noida International Airport (NIA).

NIA is an entity under Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), which is developing the airport. YIAPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG.

Advertisment

On March 6, NIA had tied up with TFS as its first concessionaire for establishing a world-class lounge as well as multi-cuisine food and beverage outlets at the airport.

The airport, located around 75 kilometres from Delhi in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to begin flight operations by the end of this year.

With the partnership with HMSHost India, NIA said it aims to curate an impressive array of offerings, featuring quality food served in a hygienic environment and enhancing the overall experience at the airport.

Advertisment

"The outlets will provide a world-class, yet affordable dining experience to customers," the airport said in a statement.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said with their global expertise in the hospitality industry, NIA is confident that HMSHost will bring a unique and customer-friendly ambiance to the airport's dining experience.

"We aim to curate an impressive array of offerings that blend local flavours with global cuisine, ensuring an appropriate balance that caters to diverse appetites," he said.

Managing Director India Subcontinent at Avolta Jagvir Rana said, "We are deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity extended to us by Noida International Airport...and operate seven brand new outlets." At present, the development of the first phase of the airport is underway.

In the first phase, featuring a runway and a terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year, according to officials. PTI KIS SGC HVA