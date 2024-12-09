Noida International Airport conducts validation flight

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday announced the "successful" completion of its validation flight, a crucial step in the process of acquiring aerodrome licence.

The validation flight was conducted by an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft in the presence of civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

The flight verified the airport's approach procedures, confirming the accuracy and functionality of its navigational aids and air traffic control systems, it said, adding, it demonstrates the airport's adherence to the stringent safety and operational standards required for commercial operations.

Following the validation flight, NIA will finalise the required documentation for aerodrome certification and submit it to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it said.

In October, the airport operator had undertaken an exercise to calibrate its Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Indicator (PAPI) system.

"This milestone reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations. We are gearing up for the airport's opening and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport.

The validation flight is being conducted on an Airbus A-320 to test the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedures and ILS approach procedures. RNP is a set of navigation specifications that allow aircraft to fly precise flight paths with high accuracy, NIA said. PTI IAS HVA