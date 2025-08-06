Noida International Airport partners with Rapido

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Noida International Airport on Wednesday said it has partnered with ride-hailing platform Rapido for providing passengers with seamless last-mile mobility solutions.

As part of the partnership, Rapido will operate dedicated pick-up zones within the airport, supported by on-ground assistance and clear way-finding guides.

This will help riders navigate effortlessly from the airport's arrival gates to their Rapido pick-up points.

To further enhance convenience and reduce travel time for riders, the platform's driver-partners will have designated parking spaces.

"Our partnership with Rapido enables us to offer app-based mobility options that are accessible to all. Passengers will benefit from convenient, tech-enabled last-mile services that are well integrated into the airport ecosystem," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO at Noida International Airport.

"With dedicated pick-up zones, real-time tracking, cashless payments, and 24/7 availability, our platform ensures that travellers have access to last-mile connectivity. Our SaaS-based model also enables more competitive fares for passengers while supporting better earnings for our driver-partners," said Rajiv Bhyri, AVP, Cabs at Rapido. PTI IAS HVA