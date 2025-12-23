Noida International Airport partners with Tech Mahindra for network, cybersecurity operations

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Noida International Airport (NIA) and IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced their partnership to establish and operate an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC-SOC) for the airport.

Tech Mahindra will collaborate with NIA to establish a robust, process-driven ecosystem that places cybersecurity at the heart of airport operations, ensuring a reliable, secure, and scalable technology framework from the very beginning.

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will deliver round-the-clock monitoring and management of network and security operations for the airport’s critical IT infrastructure. This includes oversight of applications, databases, networks, servers, storage systems, and related digital platforms, according to a joint statement.

The integrated NOC and SOC will facilitate proactive detection, analysis, and response to network and cybersecurity incidents, ensuring high availability, operational resilience, and robust security across airport operations.

"As a greenfield airport, we have the unique opportunity to embed resilience, security, and operational excellence into our digital ecosystem from day one. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a critical step in building a robust, future-ready network and cybersecurity framework that supports safe, reliable, and seamless airport operations,” Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said.

Noida International Airport, coming up in Jewar under a public-private partnership model, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase spans around 1,300 hectares with one runway and a terminal building.

Once completed across four phases, it will cover nearly 5,000 hectares, making it India's largest airport in terms of area. Airport operations are expected to begin soon.