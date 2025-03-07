Noida International Airport says in discussion with UP govt for inauguration

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday said it has submitted the application for the aerodrome license and is working closely with aviation and security regulators to complete all necessary steps as it prepares for starting operations.

"We are in discussion with the state government for the inauguration of the airport," it said in a statement.

The airport was scheduled to start operations from April this year.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the airport.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in November 2021 and validation flight was successfully completed in December 2024.

NIA said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is making progress with its work in the air traffic control tower, and construction of the passenger terminal and associated infrastructure is progressing well.

"We have submitted our application for the aerodrome license and are working closely with the aviation and security regulators to complete all necessary steps, including the publication of the Aerodrome Information Publication (AIP)... we are in discussion with the state government for the inauguration of the airport," the statement said.

In the first phase, the airport will have a capacity to handle 12 million passengers in the first phase,