Noida Sector 150 sees 128 pc jump in avg housing price in last 3 yrs, Gurugram's Sohna Road 59 pc

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Noida's Sector 150 has witnessed a 128 per cent jump in housing prices in the past three years while rental values rose 66 per cent, according to real estate consultant Anarock.

Sohna Road in Gurugram saw capital values rising 59 per cent while rental values increased 47 per cent.

"An analysis of the key micro markets in the top 7 cities shows that in major cities like Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Hyderabad, average capital values rose higher than rental values between 2021-end and 2024-end," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

On the other hand, localities in Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai saw the reverse trend -- rental values appreciated more than the capital values, he added.

The average capital values in Sohna Road rose 59 per cent to Rs 10,500 per square feet in 2024-end from Rs 6,600 per square feet at the end of 2021 calendar year. Rental values grew 47 per cent to Rs 36,700 from Rs 25,000 per month.

In Sector-150, Noida, the average capital values more than doubled to Rs 13,000 from Rs 5,700 per sq ft. Rentals grew 66 per cent from 16,000 to Rs 26,600 per month.

Gurugram-based realty firm Whiteland Corporation Director, Strategy, Sudeep Bhatt, said, "The significant disparity between the growth in capital values and rental values in real estate markets like Gurugram can be attributed to various factors. The primary reason behind this trend is investor confidence and the high ROI seen in luxury and high-end developments, which fuel capital appreciation more than rental yield."