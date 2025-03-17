Noise outlines international expansion starting with GCC region

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Noise has announced international expansion starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, as the smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand looks to take its innovation and market positioning to the global stage.

The company said it is an opportune time for Noise to take its offerings to GCC, given the market's young demograhics and tech-savviness of population.

In a release, Noise announced its "international expansion as part of its robust growth strategy, beginning with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region." The GCC region is home to one of the world's youngest and most tech-savvy populations, with over 50 per cent under the age of 25.

Technology is deeply embedded in their daily lives, not just for convenience but as an essential part of their lifestyle.

"Smart wearables are no longer a luxury but a necessity; their role is no longer limited as a fitness tracker but encompasses fitness, health, lifestyle, enabling functionalities which allow users to do more with their wearables, while seamlessly integrating into their lives and enhancing their overall experience," the company said, adding that all these parameters are accelerating digital adoption.

"This strategic move aligns with the brand's vision of democratising meaningful technology and making India's best-in-class innovation accessible to consumers worldwide," the release said.

Noise announced its entry in the Middle East market with leading partners to establish a strong presence in the region as part of its first expansion phase.

"Noise is strengthening its overseas market presence through strategic retail partnerships, online marketplaces, and key distribution networks. As part of this expansion, Noise has entered the Middle East market in collaboration with Lime Concepts. Noise products will now be available across Virgin Mega Stores, a leading lifestyle and electronics retailer in the GCC region," the release said. PTI MBI TRB