Nokia bags multi-billion 5G extension deal from Bharti Airtel for India ops

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Finnish telecom gear supplier Nokia has won a multi-year, multi-billion deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states, a release said on Wednesday.

According to the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient 'ReefShark System-on-Chip technology'.

According to the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient 'ReefShark System-on-Chip technology'.

These solutions will enhance Airtel's network with exceptional 5G capacity and coverage and support its network evolution. Nokia will also modernise Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel said, "This strategic partnership with Nokia will future-proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimise environmental impact." Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said the strategic agreement further solidifies the company's footprint in India, as well as its long-standing collaboration with Airtel.

"This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel's network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers," Lundmark said.

Nokia has collaborated with Airtel for over two decades, providing 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment.

"Their partnership has recently reached new heights with the launch of the Green 5G initiative, aimed at improving the energy efficiency of Airtel's network and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the company’s ambitious emission reduction targets," the release added. PTI MBI DR