Nokia bags WiFi6-ready broadband gear deal from Tata Play Fiber

New Delhi: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has bagged a broadband gear supply deal from Tata Play Fiber to launch India's first WiFi6-ready broadband network.

Advertisment

Nokia said with increasing broadband usage in both residential and enterprise areas, there is significant demand for new, high-capacity broadband connections and to meet this demand, broadband networks need future proof fiber and in-home solutions that can scale in line with evolving end-customer needs.

Under the contract, Nokia will ship WiFi6 Mesh technology which the company claims is ideally suited to residential homes with large and multi-floor spaces, as well as for small office/home office (SOHO) enterprises, which represent a large addressable market in India.

"Our partnership with Nokia allows us to bring WiFi6-ready network to our customers - which is a first in the category.

Advertisment

"The deployment of this next generation best-in-class optical networking solution will boost up speed and coverage for multiple smart gadgets in all tech-dependent homes and enterprises," Tata Play Fiber, CEO, Anand N Sahai said.

The WiFi6 network uses two spectrum bands to deliver data service while previous generation WiFi5 used only 5Ghz band.

"Nokia will supply Tata Play Fiber with a range of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and Wi-Fi gear to support its broadband network expansion across India. Specifically, Nokia will provide its state-of-the-art Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Optical Network Terminal (ONT) with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi mesh Beacons," the statement said.