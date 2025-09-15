Nokia, HMD Global extend licence deal over sale of Nokia branded feature phones

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Nokia has extended licensing agreement with HMD Global to sell Nokia feature phones by about another three years beyond its original 2026 expiry, sources aware of the development said.

HMD Global makes Nokia branded features phones in India and China.

"Nokia has extended its licensing agreement with HMD Global by another two to three years beyond its original 2026 expiry, ensuring that its iconic feature phones will continue to be sold through HMD," a source aware of the development said.

An email sent to Nokia and HMD seeking comments did not elicit any response.

India is the biggest market for Nokia feature phones and HMD exports Nokia mobile phones from the country as well.

Another source cited that the information has also been received from business units in China over extension of the deal.

HMD has been the custodian of the Nokia brand for mobile devices since 2016.

According to IDC, HMD already dominates India's feature phone landscape with 22.4 per cent of the market by volume and around 30.7 per cent in value terms.

India remains the world's single-largest feature phone market. According to IDC, shipments of feature phones in India were close to 54 million units in 2024.

"The extension of the licensing deal provides operational continuity for both companies. For Nokia, it safeguards brand presence in a category it once defined globally, while for HMD it ensures access to a legacy name that still resonates strongly across urban and rural India alike," the source said.

HMD has indicated that future line-ups will cover Nokia devices, HMD-branded smartphones and tablets, and potential collaborations with third-party brands as it aims to diversify its portfolio while reducing its dependence on a single legacy brand. PTI PRS HVA