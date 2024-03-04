Nokia, Sterlite Technologies collaborate to enhance digital solutions for govt, enterprises

New Delhi: Finnish telecom and IT company Nokia on Monday said it has partnered with Sterlite Technologies (STL), an optical and digital solutions company, to enhance networking and digital solutions for government institutions and enterprises.

The partnership will also focus on government-driven connectivity projects to offer connectivity and networking solutions, Noika said in a statement.

"The collaboration will accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution. By leveraging these solutions, businesses can gain a competitive edge and drive transformation with disruptive technologies," the statement said.

Both companies will strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, IoT ( Internet of Things), data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and generative AI use cases, according to the statement.

"STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries. Together, we envision empowering enterprises to reach their full potential," said Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL.

Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia Vinish Bawa said the alliance is well-positioned to redefine enterprise connectivity in India.