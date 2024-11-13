Nokia to deliver 3,300 new 4G sites for Vi by March, upgrade 42,000 sites

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia will deploy 3,300 new 4G sites for Vodafone Idea by March 2025, the company said on Wednesday.

Nokia is among three vendors that Vodafone Idea has selected under its mega USD 3.6 billion or about Rs 30,000 crore deal for the supply of network equipment over three years.

The company has been awarded contracts for nine out of 17 priority telecom circles of VIL.

"By March 2025 alone, Nokia will deliver nearly 3300 new sites. Additionally, Nokia's upgrades to over 42,000 Technology sites, and more than 25,000 spectrum expansions across VIL's network will boost bandwidth and data capacity.

“So far, 100 per cent of the spectrum bandwidth expansion, nearly 40 per cent of the technology addition and 15 per cent of new sites are already completed," Nokia said.

Nokia said that it believes VIL shall continue with its focus on coverage and capacity expansions in 2025, stepping up the data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas which benefit all the Vi customers immensely.

"We are working closely with Nokia to expand our 4G network coverage to 20 million addition population by March 2025. This will also enhance 4G network capacity by 25 per cent, enabling us to offer superior customer experience in nine circles out of our 17 priority circles," Vi chief technology officer Jagbir Singh said.

Vi has plans to invest around Rs 10,000 crore during the current fiscal to improve the network and arrest the decline of subscribers. Nokia India, country head and senior vice president, Tarun Chhabra said the upgrade will enhance mobile experiences for millions of Vi customers while laying the foundation for a seamless transition to 5G technology. PTI PRS MR