Nokia to expand Chennai R&D lab to make it largest for fixed network biz

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia on Friday said it will expand Chennai-based research and development facility to make it the company's largest for fixed network business.

To formalise the expansion of the Nokia R&D (research and development) lab in Chennai, a memorandum of understanding was recently exchanged between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Nokia in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and state's industries minister T R B Rajaa in San Francisco, USA.

"With the support of the Tamil Nadu government, the new R&D lab will be one of the largest globally for Nokia and the largest for its fixed networks business. This expansion underpins Nokia's commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies that help connect the unconnected and reduce the digital divide," Nokia said in a statement.

As a key hub for "fixed networks", the new investment will further strengthen Nokia's technology innovations in optical network based broadband network, fixed wireless access, Wi-Fi as well as access network and home controllers.

"Our R&D footprint in Chennai is critical to our fixed networks strategy. This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements and allows us to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region," Nokia's Head of Fixed Networks for Asia Pacific Vimalkumar Kothandaraman said. PTI PRS HVA