Nokia to upgrade Vodafone Idea's optical network to enhance 4G services, support 5G rollout

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Telecom gear maker Nokia will upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea optical transport network across key metro and circle locations in India, the company said on Monday.

Nokia is among three vendors selected by Vodafone Idea for the Rs 30,000 crore network expansion plan.

"Nokia's innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands.

"With Nokia's advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India's digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors," Vodafone Idea chief technology officer Jagbir Singh said in a statement.

This upgrade is expected to increase Vodafone Idea's capacity, which will support 4G data growth in the network of telecom operators.

In addition, Nokia's equipment will modernise the network, providing flexibility and efficiency, and boost VIL's 5G rollout, the statement said.

"We are proud to be selected by Vodafone Idea (VIL) to modernise their optical transport network. This significant milestone with VIL further cements Nokia's leadership in India's optical transport market and commitment to enabling next-generation connectivity in India," Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific, said.