Nominations invited for CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation awards

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Nominations have been invited from startups and MSME enterprises for the 13th Edition of the CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards, organised by the fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Pvt Ltd and the Madras Management Association.

The award, instituted in memory of the late R Chinni Krishnan, dubbed as the 'father of the sachet revolution' who is also the father of C K Ranganathan, the Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd. The award aims to recognise start-ups and mid-scale companies for their exceptional and significant contributions to the society, a press release said here on Tuesday.

Nomination closes on July 8 and start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises with an annual income of up to Rs 50 crore are eligible to apply for the awards which would recognise the distinctiveness, impact of innovative products and services.

The 'CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards' focuses on the uniqueness, scalability, sustainability and societal benefits of the innovations. Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and comprehensive support in marketing, finance, design, packaging, human resources, the release said.

The award, since 2011 has honoured over 50 entrepreneurs in various categories till date. PTI VIJ SS