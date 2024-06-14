Non-payment of dues: Adani Group arm begins power disconnection drive in Mumbai locality

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) on Friday said it has begun a power disconnection drive against 1,100 residents of suburban Chembur's Siddharth Colony over non-payment of dues.

Nearly 100 customers with unpaid dues faced action on Wednesday, the power utility said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement, the Adani Group arm said over the years, residents were promised by prospective realty developers that their power bills will be taken care of, due to which they stopped payment.

However, in 2019, an understanding was reached following a mass disconnection drive but past liabilities continued to be unpaid, it said, adding that at present 70 per cent of the residents in the colony have become regular paying customers.

The statement also said the defaulters' consumption is high with multiple air conditioners, televisions and other appliances working in the homes.

It also said that some of the houses where power was disconnected have resorted to electricity theft following the action, due to which the company has started a vigilance drive in the area.

The company also claimed that its field workers regularly face physical intimidation and resistance while performing their duties. PTI AA TRB