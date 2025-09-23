Non-reduction of prices post GST cut? Consumers can file complaints via toll-free number, WhatsApp

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said consumers who have not received the benefits of GST rate cut can register their complaints on toll free number 1915 or through WhatsApp at 8800001915.

In a FAQ, the central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) said aggrieved customers can call National Consumer Helpline (NCH) via toll free number 1915 or WhatsApp at 8800001915.

Complaints/queries can also be registered on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal, the CBIC added.

Effective September 22, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent. The earlier rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent have been clubbed into two rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, resulting in a reduced price of 99 per cent of daily use items.

Although the anti-profiteering mechanism has not been enabled for complaints relating to profiteering, the government has been monitoring the pricing and various companies have themselves come forward and said they are passing on tax cut benefits by reducing prices.

However, complaints have started coming in social media that some businesses are not passing on the benefits of GST rate cut. PTI JD HVA