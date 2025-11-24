Non-US markets emerge as new growth engine for marine exports

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) India's marine sector exports rose by 16.18 per cent to USD 4.87 billion during April-October this fiscal mainly on account of healthy growth in non-US markets, including China, Vietnam, Russia, Canada and the UK, according to the commerce ministry data.

The exports to the US have been impacted because of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian marine products.

An official said that a noteworthy shift in trade patterns in the sector has been witnessed during the period.

The United States, traditionally India's largest shrimp market, registered a 7.43 per cent decline in exports to USD 85.47 million.

"However, this shortfall was more than compensated by a spectacular rise in shipments to China, Vietnam, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the UK," the official said.

These gains reflect both a diversification in export destinations and a structural shift in global sourcing trends, as buyers in Asia and Europe increasingly turn toward Indian suppliers for consistent quality and competitive pricing.

Exports of shrimp and prawn to China and Vietnam rose by 24.54 per cent and 123.63 per cent to USD 568.32 million and USD 261.67 million, respectively, during the seven-month period, the data showed.

Similarly, exports to Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the UK increased by 94.18 per cent, 10.84 per cent, 49 per cent, 13.54 per cent and 28.81 per cent, respectively, during the period.

Surge in marine products exports is primarily attributed to the healthy growth in shrimp and prawn, India's flagship marine segment, which recorded a 17.43 per cent rise in April-October 2025, increasing from USD 2.64 billion to USD 3.10 billion, the data showed. PTI RR SHW