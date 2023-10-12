Norges Bank buys 360 One Wam shares worth Rs 167 crore

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Norway's central bank Norges Bank on Thursday bought shares of wealth management firm 360 One Wam Ltd for Rs 167 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global purchased 32,75,807 shares of 360 One Wam.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 511.20 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 167.46 crore.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Leaders Equity Fund offloaded more than 24.42 lakh shares of 360 One Wam at the same price.

This took the deal value to Rs 125 crore.

Details of the other sellers could not be ascertained.

Shares of 360 One Wam fell 1.08 per cent to close at Rs 510.65 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG RAM