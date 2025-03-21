Normal operations resume at NMDC as protesting workers return to work

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) State-run iron ore miner NMDC on Friday said that normal operations have resumed at its all projects after protesting workers returned to work after an over two-week stir.

The employees have resumed duties and normal operations have resumed at all the projects, NMDC said in a statement, adding "Resumption of operations at this crucial junction will certainly help to accelerate production." The miner said it is hopeful of achieving 45 million tonnes of production in FY25 as workers have returned to work ending their two-week protest.

NMDC shares rose by 1.47 per cent to close at Rs 67.49 per share on BSE on Friday.

NMDC said the Federation of the Unions asked their members to resume duties fully from the first shift of March 20 onwards and extend their support and commitment to give the best results. The worker unions had resorted to a "willful" slowdown of work and work-to-rule with effect from March 6.

On March 9, NMDC said worker unions are staging protests despite negotiations underway over the wage revision.

An agreement has already been reached between the trade unions and NMDC management in connection with the wage settlement and the matter was referred to the steel ministry for their confirmation. PTI ABI MR