Normalise ops at earliest; ensure no airfare spike due to flight disruptions, Naidu tells IndiGo

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday held a high-level meeting to review the situation of IndiGo flight disruptions and directed the airline to urgently normalise operations as well as ensure airfares do not rise due to the current issues.

During the meeting, IndiGo presented data on cancellations and attributed the disruption to challenges in crew planning and implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, along with seasonal weather-related constraints.

Naidu expressed clear displeasure regarding the manner in which the situation has been handled by the airline, and stressed that ample preparatory time had been available to ensure a seamless transition to the new regulatory requirements, according to an official statement.

Further, the minister directed IndiGo to urgently normalise operations and to ensure that there is no increase in airfares due to the current situation.

The airline has been instructed by the minister to proactively inform passengers of any likely cancellations well in advance and to ensure that all necessary facilities, including hotel accommodation where required, are provided promptly to minimise inconvenience.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to conduct strict real-time monitoring of IndiGo's operations, including field inspections at major airports, with special emphasis on passenger-handling arrangements and timely communication during delays and cancellations.

Officers have been deployed to IndiGo's operational control centres for continuous oversight, the statement said.

The minister also held a meeting with senior officers of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and directed that all airport directors must continuously monitor the situation on the ground, and emphasised the need for proper coordination.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, and on Thursday alone, the airline cancelled over 550 flights.