North Bengal tea gardens settle for 19 per cent bonus payment for FY'23: Official

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) The tea gardens of north Bengal comprising Dooars and Terai have settled for a bonus payment of 19 per cent for the 2022-23 fiscal, an industry official said.

Advertisment

In the 2021-22 financial year, the annual bonus paid to tea garden workers in the region was 20 per cent.

“The management and unions have decided that the payment of bonus to the staff and workers of the tea gardens in the plains of Dooars and Terai for the fiscal 2022-23 will be 19 per cent,” Secretary General of Tea Association of India (TAI) Prabir Bhattacharya said.

He said there are nearly 135 tea gardens operational in north Bengal, except Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, the issue of bonus payment for the Darjeeling tea gardens is yet to be resolved, as the unions have demanded 20 per cent, while managements said they could pay 8.33 per cent. PTI DC RBT