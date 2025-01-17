North-East calling: Union ministry urges Gujarat-based business houses to invest in region

Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) A delegation from a Union ministry on Friday urged Gujarat-based entrepreneurs and business houses to consider investing in the country's North-East, citing vast potential, good connectivity as well as industry-friendly infrastructure in the region.

The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) delegation hosted a trade and investment roadshow in Ahmedabad.

During the roadshow, Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, urged Gujarat-based entrepreneurs and business houses to consider investing in the vast region comprise eight states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

Some of the key sectors which can benefit investors include infrastructure and logistics, energy, agriculture, textiles and handicrafts, education, tourism and sports, said the minister in his address to potential investors at the roadshow held in a hotel.

Majumdar emphasised that the region now boasts of good connectivity as well as industry-friendly infrastructure thanks to the support of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The North Eastern region is an invaluable asset to India's growth story and it is brimming with immense potential and opportunities. This region's proximity to Southeast Asia positioned it as a gateway to our eastern neighbours, aligning perfectly with India's Act-East policy," he noted.

He informed the audience that Tata Group's recent announcement to invest Rs 27,000 crore in the semiconductor sector has "firmly places the Northeast on India's technological map".

The region has seen major transformations under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Majumdar emphasised.

"The number of airports in the region has grown to 17 compared to nine in 2013. As many as 21 waterways are also operational, with 19 added in the last 10 years. Since Modi became the PM, more than 700 visits have been made by various Union ministers, which show immense importance given by the Centre to this region," he said.

"The North-East, having rich culture and ecological diversity, is a treasure trove for tourism. The region offers unparalleled experience to travellers. With investment in infrastructure, hospitality and sustainable tourism, the North East can become a top destination for eco-tourism and adventure as well as cultural tourism," the minister opined.

He said the IT and IT-enabled service sector is also emerging rapidly and the region can become a hub of digital innovation with the help of a young and talented workforce.

"Several steps have been taken by the Centre to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the region. Ahmedabad can leverage its expertise in logistics and supply chain management to integrate the North-East with the global market and enhance export opportunities," he said.

"The North-East also holds immense potential for hydro-power and renewable energy. Its hydro-power capacity is estimated at 62,000 megawatt, nearly 40 per cent of India's total identified potential. Gujarat-based energy giants can seize these opportunities," Majumdar observed.

He invited Gujarat-based food processing firms to unlock the potential of locally grown organic products such as spices, turmeric, rice and organic fruits like pineapple and kiwi.

"In view of the sporting culture of the North-East, which has produced several national and international players, Gujarat-based entrepreneurs can invest in creating sport infrastructure and training facilities," the minister added.

On the occasion, Shantanu, joint secretary of MDoNER, said the region already has 120 industrial parks, four Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and integrated check-posts to promote trade with neighbouring countries.

"Air connectivity has improved in the last ten years. Now we have 17 airports, including seven in Assam. All the states except Sikkim are connected with the Rail network and work is on to cover another 3,000 km. The upcoming Trans-Asian Railway project will connect the North-East with South-East Asian countries in the future," the bureaucrat noted. PTI PJT PD RSY