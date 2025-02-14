Northern Arc Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 76 crore

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) NBFC Northern Arc Capital on Friday reported an almost flat consolidated net profit at Rs 76 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 75 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 581 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 497 crore in the same quarter last year, Northern Arc Capital Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the net interest income (NII) rose 10 per cent to Rs 267 crore.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio stood at 0.9 per cent while net NPA stood at 0.37 per cent as of December 31, 2024.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 26.1 per cent on December 31, 2024. PTI DP DP SHW