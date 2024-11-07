Northern Arc secures USD 65 mn debt commitment from global firms for climate fund

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) NBFC firm Northern Arc on Thursday said it has secured USD 65 million from global development banks for maiden climate fund through its fund management arm, Northern Arc Investments IFSC Trust.

Advertisment

The climate fund gets commitment of USD 50 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and USD 15 million from OeEB, the official Development Bank of the Republic of Austria, Northern Arc said in a statement.

Located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the climate fund will extend debt financing to growth-stage companies operating in sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential solar energy, energy efficiency, green buildings and materials, e-mobility, and sustainable agriculture, it said.

Additionally, it will focus on businesses innovating in the circular economy, water segment and adaptation technologies that seek to reduce environmental impact and promote long-term resilience, it said.

Advertisment

The fund aligns with India's broader climate goals, particularly its push towards renewable energy and sustainable practices, reinforcing Northern Arc's commitment to helping the country meet its emissions reduction targets, it said. PTI DP TRB