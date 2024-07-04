Northern Coalfields signs pact with UPRVUNL to install additional 250 mw solar power capacity in UP

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) for installation of additional Solar Power capacity of 250 mw in Uttar Pradesh.

This pact will pave the way to set up a 100 mw floating solar power plant and 150 mw ground mounted solar power plant for NCL.

Speaking during the occasion, NCL CMD B Sairam reiterated the company's commitment to become net-zero and adopt renewable sources of energy for sustainable mining.

He stated that with this initiative, NCL will not only align its vision with Coal India and the coal ministry but also demonstrate its commitment to cooperate in reducing carbon footprints and fostering green energy in line with the nation's vision.

NCL has already commissioned a 50 mw ground mounted solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

NCL will become a net-zero company with this concrete step meeting its requirement of about 290 MW energy.

The PSU annually produces more than 135 million tonnes of Coal with its 10 highly mechanised open-cast coal mines located in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively. PTI SID DRR