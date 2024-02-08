Norton Motorcycles appoints Brian Gillen as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) TVS Motor Company group firm Norton Motorcycles on Thursday announced the appointment of Brian Gillen as Chief Technology Officer.

Gillen will drive innovations and develop disruptive technologies to expand its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

He had earlier worked with Magneti Marelli and MV Agusta, where he had a stint of over 15 years and last held the position of R&D Director, it added.

"Brian comes with very rich experience and expertise in engine and vehicle design, emerging technologies, and connectivity.

"I am confident that his joining the team will further strengthen our commitment to technological innovation and engineering excellence, and this will soon reflect in the world-class product range that we are developing," Norton Motorcycles CEO Robert Hentschel said. PTI RKL SHW