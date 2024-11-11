Norton Motorcycles rejigs leadership, CEO Robert Hentschel steps back from exec role

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) British bike maker Norton Motorcycles, a part of TVS Motor, on Monday introduced a new leadership structure with its CEO Robert Hentschel stepping back from his role immediately and transitioning to a non-executive director role.

Subsequently, under the updated leadership structure, Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director, overseeing all upstream business operations, the company said in a statement.

In this role, Mance will lead product design, development and engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality control and supply chain management, it added.

Richard Arnold, appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will manage downstream business operations, including marketing, brand management, sales, distribution, customer relationship management, after-sales service, product management and public relations, it added.

"With this refined leadership structure, Norton Motorcycles is well-positioned to continue its journey toward becoming a leading global brand in premium motorcycles, staying true to its legacy of quality and craftsmanship for motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide," the statement said. PTI RKL SHW