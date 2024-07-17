Norton Motorcycles to ride in 6 models over 3 years

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) British bike maker Norton Motorcycles, part of the TVS Motor Company, on Wednesday said it plans to launch six new products over the next three years with an eye on increasing sales through sales partners in the US, Germany, France, Italy and India.

TVS Motor has committed 200 million pounds in new product development, facilities, research and development and quality engineering of Norton Motorcycles.

The company has also roped in ex-CEO of Manchester United Football Club Richard Arnold, as an Executive Director to strengthen its leadership team.

Product launches are being planned starting next year, with six new models planned over the next three years, the company said in a statement.

"As part of this, Norton is preparing for international expansion with an initial focus on the US, Germany, France, Italy and India," it added.

Commenting on the plans for global expansion of Norton, TVS Motor Company Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu said, "Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world." With the backing of TVS, Norton has revitalised its research and development which has been channelled into its product pipeline through its facility in Solihull, UK, the statement said.

"The investment in research and development and leadership has positioned us to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story," Norton Motorcycles Executive Director & CEO Dr Robert Hentschel said.

Norton Motorcycles said this year marks the completion of it honouring customers of the previous company, Norton Motorcycles UK Ltd (NMUL).

"After investing 2.3 million pounds into the development, manufacturing and re-engineering of the Commando and V4 platforms, the fulfilment and delivery of orders for customers of the previous company signifies the closing of a significant chapter in which Norton can fully focus on the company's future," the statement said. PTI RKL MR