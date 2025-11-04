Norton to be launched in India in mid-2026, to leverage from India-UK FTA: TVS Motor Co Chairman

Milan, Nov 4 (PTI) British motorcycle brand Norton, a part of the TVS Motor Co group, will enter the Indian market in the summer of 2026 in its new avatar and the brand will leverage on the India-UK free trade deal for exports, TVS Motor Co Chairman Sudarshan Venu said on Tuesday.

The brand, which showcased four all-new 'Manx' and 'Atlas' range of models at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025, will be launching the products in UK and Europe first in March April next year, he told PTI here.

In India, he said Norton will be launched in India in "summer of 2026, mid-year June-July".

On the start of the global sales, he said the Norton bikes will go on sale from March-April next year "starting with UK, Europe, and soon after India and the US".

Venu said the four-cylinder Manx range will be manufactured at Norton's UK facility at Solihull while the Atlas will be produced at TVS's Hosur facility in India.

He said Norton stands to gain from the India-UK FTA.

"The government has given a lot of opportunities for trade. Norton is one of the areas where we are really able to leverage this benefit of what the government has given us in terms of open access to the UK market, and also to bring the four cylinders from the UK into India," Venu noted.

To bring back the Norton brand he said, "We have invested around 250 million pounds, and some of the investments are still to be done. They are in the process, leading to six vehicles, two platforms with four models today and a couple more models will come next year." The investments have been made with the idea of driving Norton's resurgence based on its core values while taking it ahead in a modern way.

"Each of the (Norton) models represents a modern take that is a completely modern reinterpretation, with cutting edge technology," he added.

In terms of sales volumes expectations, he said, "We're looking at 20,000 over a period of time."