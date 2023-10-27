Not even a minor lapse by Karnataka govt in responding to Kaynes Technology: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Friday said that the government had responded quickly to the proposal by Kaynes Technology India Limited to set up its unit here.

He was responding to industry expert Mohandas Pai's statement on 'X' in which he said that Kaynes Technology has commenced its Rs 2,800 crore OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) plant construction in Telangana, setting aside its earlier plan to set up at Mysuru, due to a delay in response by the state government.

"Sad day for Karnataka. We have driven away one of our best cos from mysore because of lethargy and lack of response, why are we driving away our industry? How will jobs come @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah @PriyankKharge tried. @DKShivakumar @MBPatil Karnataka should not lose out," Pai had posted.

Noting that all such industry-related proposals above Rs 500 crore investment need to be approved by the high-level committee headed by the chief minister, Patil in his response said, "However, we had approved the company's proposal even before the meeting and issued the government order regarding this." "There is not even a minor lapse by the government in responding to the company's proposal," he said.

Nothing that the company representatives had discussed with the chief minister, Patil said, the company might have decided to go to Telangana for its own reasons.

"They might have expected many more concessions. But, we can not violate the set norms while awarding concessions. We were in touch with the company even when we were in America on a business delegation," he added.

Mohandas Pai might not be aware of all these developments. The Commissioner for Industries and Commerce would apprise him of the entire context, the minister said.

He said that the state has been at the forefront in attracting investment and proposals worth Rs 25,000 crore are in the pipeline. PTI KSU KH