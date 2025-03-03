Not just biogas, explore all possibilities in dairy sector to push circular economy: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the National Dairy Development Board's three models of cowdung biogas generation need to be scaled up in at least 250 district dairy cooperatives in the next two years as India works towards achieving a second White Revolution.

Addressing a workshop on sustainability and circularity in the dairy sector, Shah said, "Dairy sector is important for farmers to earn additional income apart from agriculture. It is important to focus on sustainability and circularity at the start of the second White Revolution." The minister emphasised that circularity in the dairy sector should not be limited to cowdung biogas generation but should encompass making use of every aspect of the whole dairy sector economy.

"There is no better alternative than the dairy sector to address farm migration and ensure better returns to farmers," Shah said, adding that exploring the full potential of this sector will contribute towards achieving the target of USD 5 trillion economy and Viksit Bharat.

Shah released comprehensive guidelines aimed at promoting environmentally responsible practices in dairy farming and new financing initiatives under NDDB and NABARD's Large Scale Biogas/compressed biogas projects and the Sustain Plus Project.

On the occasion, dairy cooperative unions from 15 states signed an agreement with NDDB for the establishment of biogas plants.

"The MoUs have been signed to scale up cowdung biogas generation based on three models of NDDB. However, we need to successfully implement these models in 250 district cooperative dairy units in next two years," the minister said.

Shah identified the three models as: "Zakariyapura Model (the household level biogas-based manure value chain model), the Banaskantha Model (dung-based large capacity biogas plant to produce bio CBG and organic fertilizer) and the Varanasi Model (dung-based large capacity biogas plant to suffice steam and power needs of dairy plant)." The minister urged NDDB to collect cowdung from farmers outside the dairy cooperative network. "Many farmers supply milk to private sector which does not have a facility to process cowdung for biogas. Collecting cowdung from such farmers will not only address the problem of minimum viability issue but also attract them to cooperative sector," he said.

"About 16 crore tonne cowdung is available in the country. Factor in both farmers from cooperative and non-cooperatives sectors for supply of cowdung while making a plan for setting up of a biogas plant," Shah said, stressing the need to enhance capacity of these plants going forward.

On livestock feed and fodder, the minister said, "It should be promoted through cooperatives and a full-fledged network need to be set up as this will not only enhance milk production but also strengthen cooperatives." To harness the circular economy in dairy sector, Shah emphasised the need to expand marketing of organic manure, increasing dairy cooperative unions, setting up of dairy processing units and even making dairy machines domestically.

"Our target should be not a single machine is imported from abroad," he said, and asked NDDB to rope in a district cooperative in this endeavour.

"Circularity means not only making use of cowdung for biogas but also bones and leather. Explore all possibilities in this sector," he added, stating that this concept should be made part of the Constitution of multi-purpose cooperative units that are being set up.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Ministers of State S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, and senior officials were present at the event. PTI LUX HVA