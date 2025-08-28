Not wearing seat belts claimed 16,025 lives in road accidents in 2023: MoRTH

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) As many as 16,025 people were killed in road accidents in 2023 as they were not wearing seat belts, according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Of the casualties, 8,441 were drivers while the remaining 7,584 were passengers, according to the report titled 'Road accidents in India 2023'.

A total number of 4,80,583 road accidents have been reported by Police Departments of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the country during the calendar year 2023, claiming 1,72,890 lives and causing injuries to 4,62,825 persons.

The report noted that non-usage of safety devices such as helmets and seat belts is critical for averting fatal and grievous injuries in the event of the occurrence of road accidents.

"During 2023, a total of 54,568 persons were killed who were not wearing helmets, of which 39,160 (71.8 per cent) persons were drivers and 15,408 (28.2 per cent) were passengers," it said.

Helmets are mandatory for all motorists on two-wheelers, barring a few exemptions.

According to the report, the total number of fatal road accidents had increased from 1,55,781 in 2022 to 1,60,509 in 2023, registering an increase of 3.04 per cent corresponding to the same period last year.

During 2023, 33.4 per cent of total accidents were fatal, it added.

Nature of accident or collision types at the aggregate national level data shows an increase in 2023 compared to 2022.

As per the report, 'Hit from Back' accounted for the largest share in total accidental death (20 per cent), followed by 'Hit and Run' and 'Head on Collision', which account for 18 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

Further, the report highlighted that 'Hit from Back' accounted for the largest share in total accidents (21 per cent), followed by 'Head on Collision' and 'Hit from side', which account for 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Road accident severity, measured by the number of persons killed per 100 accidents, had slightly decreased to 36 in 2023 from 36.5 in 2022.

During 2023, the report said 'over speeding' accounted for 68.4 per cent of the total road accidents, 68.1 per cent of total deaths and 69.2 per cent of total injuries.

Drunken driving/consumption of alcohol and drugs, jumping of red lights and use of mobile phones taken together accounted for 3.9 per cent of total accidents and 4.3 per cent of total deaths.

'Driving on wrong side' was the third highest cause of the total road accidents during 2023, which accounted for 5.3 per cent of the accidents, 5.5 per cent of fatalities and 5.3 per cent of injuries.

During the year, the report said, road accidents involving drivers with a learner's license and without a valid license together constituted 10.3 per cent of total accidents.

The number of accident cases involving drivers without a valid driving license had reduced to 33,827 in 2023 from 35,925 in 2022, registering a decline of 5.8 per cent, it added. PTI BKS BKS SHW