Nothing raises over USD 8 mn in community investment round, adds 5,000 new investors

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Thursday said it has raised over USD 8 million (about Rs 72 crore) in its third community investment round, which closed with over 5,000 new investors.

The round allowed community members to invest at a USD 1.3 billion valuation, according to a company statement.

Nothing's community base now stands at around 13,000 investors who have collectively contributed over USD 16 million to date.

"Nothing has… closed its latest community investment round, raising more than USD 8 million, and adding over 5,000 new investors to its community from more than 80 countries," the company said.

The latest funding comes on the heels of Nothing's USD 200 million Series C round in September 2025, led by investors, including Tiger Global, GV, Highland Europe, EQT, and Qualcomm Ventures.

Community investment involves people investing money in an early-stage private or unlisted company in exchange for a share, or equity, in that company.

Earlier this year, Nothing announced that CMF, previously its sub-brand, would now operate as an independent subsidiary and establish its global headquarters in India. It plans to make India its base for operations, R&D, and manufacturing.

The company also announced a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom to make India a global production and export hub for both Nothing and CMF products.

The two partners will invest over USD 100 million (about Rs 887 crore) in the venture, which is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.

To date, Nothing's total investment in India stands at over USD 200 million. PTI ANK TRB