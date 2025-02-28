Novac Technology Solutions to develop 500 hrs of eLearning content to IOCL

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Digital transformation and learning solutions provider Novac Technology Solutions has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to deliver eLearning content over the next four years, the company said.

Under this collaboration, Novac Technology Solutions will undertake the end-to-end development of customised, innovative eLearning modules covering 70 functions across IOCL’s core divisions.

The company stated on Friday that "the modules will leverage advanced formats such as AV-style modules, immersive game-based learning, interactive videos, complex 3D character animations, infographic-driven visuals, and audio podcasts." The statement added that over the next four years, the company will develop 500 hours of advanced eLearning content to enhance technical competencies and empower IOCL’s workforce to excel in the evolving energy sector.

Novac Technology Solutions is partnering with the oil major for the second time, building on their previous engagement in 2022, which focused on upskilling IOCL staff and channel partners, benefiting over four lakh people.

Commenting on the occasion, Novac Technology Solutions Director C Mahesh said, "We are truly honoured to collaborate once again with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. This renewed partnership underscores our commitment to delivering scalable and impactful eLearning solutions that not only enhance employee skills but also align seamlessly with IOCL's vision of operational and technical excellence." "Having previously worked together, we take immense pride in continuing to support IOCL's ambitious learning journey and playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of their workforce," he added.