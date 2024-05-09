NOVAC Technology Solutions unveils new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Novac Technology Solutions, a leader in cloud solutions and digital transformation, has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art office in the city, taking the overall network of branches to 10 across the country, a top official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The strategic expansion comes in the backdrop of the company expressing keenness to expand its digital learning and immersive technology capabilities besides witnessing an increasing demand for its solutions, the company said in a statement.

Spread across 25,000 sq ft with a seating capacity of 400 people in Perungudi, on the famous Old Mahabalipuram Road (Information Technology Corridor) the office has state-of-the-art facilities, among others.

Novac Technology Solutions Director, C Mahesh said, "We are delighted to be expanding our operations by adding yet another branch office in Chennai. Since our inception, we have championed the transformative potential of digital learning, and this new office epitomises our unwavering dedication to this core competency." PTI VIJ ROH