Novartis India Q2 net profit up 19 pc at Rs 24.22 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals firm Novartis India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 19 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 24.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.41 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Novartis India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 90.33 crore as against Rs 87.1 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

During the quarter under review, total expenses were lower at Rs 67.08 crore as compared to Rs 69.86 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. PTI RKL SHW