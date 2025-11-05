Novelis Inc Q2 net income rises to USD 163 million

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Novelis Inc, the wholly-owned arm of Hindalco Industries Ltd, has reported a 26.3 per cent increase in consolidated net income to USD 163 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net income of USD 129 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The net sales of the company rose to USD 4,744 million, over USD 4,295 million in the year-ago period.

"Net income attributable to our common shareholders increased...to USD 163 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, primarily driven by favorable metal price lag resulting from rising average local market aluminum premiums, as well as lower charges associated with the prior year Sierre flood, partially offset by lower operating performance," according to a regulatory filing.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 10 per cent, mainly driven by higher average aluminum prices, it said.

Novelis Inc. is a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. PTI SID DRR