Novo Nordisk, Healthify partner to launch initiative for ppl with obesity

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Novo Nordisk India and Healthify on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch a dedicated patient support programme for individuals with obesity.

The programme will offer structured, AI-assisted lifestyle guidance to improve patient experience, outcomes and adherence, the companies said in a statement.

"As leaders in GLP-1 innovation, we believe that combining medication with comprehensive patient guidance is essential for sustained, effective obesity care. This initiative represents an important step toward enhancing patient experience and outcomes," Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said.

The partnership will broaden access to 360-degree obesity-care in the country, the companies said.