Novo Nordisk India cuts obesity medication price

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Drug firm Novo Nordisk India on Tuesday said it has cut price of its obesity medication Wegovy.

As a benefit passed on to patients, the starting dose of Wegovy (0.25 mg) will now be available at an effective weekly price of Rs 2,712, a decline of 37 per cent as compared with the earlier price of Rs 4,336.

Wegovy was launched pan-India as a once-weekly innovative FlexTouch device in five dose strengths - 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg - in June 2025.

It is the first and only obesity medication for people with overweight or obesity in India indicated for both chronic weight management and reduction in cardiovascular risks.

"Patient centricity is the cornerstone of Novo Nordisk. Ever since the launch of this innovative chronic weight management medication this year, we have dedicatedly worked towards making it accessible to the maximum number of people living with overweight or obesity in India," Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, said. PTI MSS MSS SHW