Novo Nordisk ties up with Apollo Clinics for obesity management initiative

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Denmark-based healthcare firm Novo Nordisk on Monday announced a collaboration with Apollo Clinics to launch a comprehensive obesity management programme across various cities in India.

This initiative aims to address the growing burden of overweight and obesity through a structured, multi-tiered care model.

As part of the collaboration, Apollo Clinics and Novo Nordisk will integrate a comprehensive obesity care framework across select centres, the company said in a statement.

"The mission of this partnership with Apollo Clinics is to equip healthcare professionals with robust clinical education, patient-centric tools and infrastructure support they need to deliver personalised and evidence-based healthcare interventions that go beyond symptom management," Novo Nordisk India Vice President - Clinical, Medical & Regulatory Maya Sharma said.

Apollo Health & Lifestyle CEO Sriram Iyer said the partnership reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to address the complex challenge of obesity and weight-related conditions in India.

Obesity in India affects more than 250 million adults and is linked to over 230 health complications, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and obstructive sleep apnoea, the company said. PTI MSS MSS SHW