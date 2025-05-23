Now, promoters in Gurugram must issue newspaper notice after applying for project registration

Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) Promoters in Gurugram will have to issue a public notice in a newspaper immediately after applying for a project registration with the authority, according to a statement.

This will help a prospective buyer in many ways, besides it will make the process of project registration more transparent and robust, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority said. RERA Gurugram Chairman Arun Kumar issued orders to the planning branch of the authority to make sure that such public notices are issued in newspapers even during the project registration process. PTI COR TRB