NPCI Bharat Billpay inks tie-up with SBI to facilitate NCMC recharge

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) NPCI Bharat Billpay on Thursday announced a tie-up with SBI under which travellers will be able to recharge their National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) through the lender's app.

Advertisment

This will be possible as NPCI has now onboarded SBI NCMC cards on its Bharat BillPay platform, a statement said, adding that the initial phase is live with Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Line 2A & 7, Chennai Metro, Kanpur Metro, and Parliament Canteen.

***** SMBC signs pact with Svatantra Microfin * Japanese lender SMBC on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Svatantra Microfin under which the microlender will extend loans of up to Rs 100 crore to its borrowers.

This is a social loan facility and the proceeds will be channelled towards on-lending to women and women-led small and medium-sized businesses under the joint liability groups (JLG) model in India, as per an official statement.

Advertisment

***** Munich Re appoints Surbhi Goel as chief executive of India branch * Munich Re on Thursday announced the appointment of Surbhi Goel as its chief executive for India branch from October this year.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval and Goel will be responsible for the company's property and casualty reinsurance business in India, as per an official statement.

***** Axis Asset Management Company elevates R Sivakumar as head for corporate strategy * Axis Asset Management Company on Thursday announced the elevation of R Sivakumar as its head for corporate strategy.

He had been working as the head of fixed income since 2010, and company executive Devang Shah will be elevated to replace him, as per an official statement. PTI AA TRB