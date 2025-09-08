NPCI grants TPAP approval to Viyona Fintech

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Viyona Fintech, a digital payments platform, on Monday said it has been granted approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a third-party application provider (TPAP).

This milestone enables Viyona to offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services in collaboration with partner banks, further strengthening India's expanding digital payments ecosystem, Viyona Fintech said in a statement.

With this approval, Viyona is set to deliver secure, scalable UPI solutions that accelerate financial inclusion across rural and urban markets, it added.

Its flagship product, GraamPay, empowers farmers, small merchants, and local communities with seamless digital collections, payouts, and frictionless UPI transactions, it said.

As part of its vision, Viyona is also launching a farmers' marketplace within GraamPay, connecting farmers directly with buyers to ensure fair pricing, faster settlements, and better access to the UPI ecosystem, it added.